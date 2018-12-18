Daily Horoscopes: December 19, 2018

The moon in Taurus opposes Venus at 1:54 AM; the moon seeks comfort and Venus offers us delight, but since they are in opposition, these delights feel faraway. You thought you wanted something, but you may be realizing that you want even more. The moon connects with Neptune at 5:34 AM, boosting our intuitions. The moon connects with Pluto at 4:40 PM and powerful emotions flow. The moon connects with Mars at 7:42 PM, giving us a little extra energy.

All times EST.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

Today’s moon in Taurus illuminates the sector of your chart that rules your routines and rituals, Sagittarius. You make some powerful personal changes at home, in your personal life, and at work, too.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon is in fellow earth sign Taurus today, Capricorn, and you’re in a flirtatious mood. Passion is in the air and an exciting conversation takes place—have fun!

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

You’re in a cozy mood today, thanks to the moon in Taurus illuminating the home and family sector of your chart. Powerful emotions come up for you, so take time alone to process.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon is in Taurus illuminating the communication sector of your chart, and some very powerful conversations and social connections will be made today. You’re in an energetic mood!

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon is in Taurus today, Aries, lighting up the financial sector of your chart. Savvy business moves are made—trust your gut!

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon is in your sign, Taurus! You’re in an adventurous mood, and exciting things are taking place in your social life. Focus on self love today, too: get a massage or eat a delicious meal.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon is in Taurus today, encouraging you to catch up on rest. Powerful emotions come up for you to sit with, Gemini. Your intuition is especially robust at this time.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

You usually seek out friends who are grounded and chill—someone solid as a rock, who helps you feel anchored when your feelings are all over the place. But today, you get a glimpse of the more emotional and messy sides of these friends.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon in Taurus lights up the sector of your chart that rules your career today, and you’re ready to take control of a situation concerning your day job. Bad habits are conquered.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon is in fellow earth sign Taurus today, encouraging you to enjoy yourself. You’re in a mischievous mood later this afternoon and find yourself enjoying some intense discussions.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

You have good timing, Libra—part of what makes you so charming is that you know when to be chill and when to ask deep, probing questions. Today is a day for the latter.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

You’re so intense and mysterious, Scorpio, but you tend to attract very chill, down-to-earth people…usually. Today, your partners are as intense as you are—and feeling feisty, too!

