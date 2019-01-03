Daily Horoscopes: January 4, 2019

Communication planet Mercury makes a harmonious connection with brilliant Uranus at 12:12 AM bringing exciting news our way. The moon in Sagittarius also connects with Uranus at 11:10 AM, encouraging us to try something new. The moon meets with Mercury at 12:41 PM; lots of talk takes place! The moon enters grounded and realistic earth sign Capricorn at 1:55 PM. The sun and dreamy planet Neptune connect at 2:58 PM, encouraging us to listen to our intuition and to lean into our imaginations. The moon clashes with Mars at 7:05 PM, so watch out for tempers. Mercury enters Capricorn at 10:40 PM, encouraging straight forward communication.



All times EST.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

An emotional breakthrough takes place today, and it’s a lovely afternoon to have a deep conversation about your feelings—and your fantasies. Communication planet Mercury enters your sign tonight, encouraging you to express yourself.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

Communication planet Mercury connects with your ruling planet Uranus today bringing very exciting news! A breakthrough idea is born. Your intuition also gets a big boost from Mercury entering Capricorn.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

Exciting changes in your career arrive today, and it’s also a brilliant time to network and meet new people! Your ability to help others shines today. Mercury enters Capricorn encouraging you share your ideas.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

A brilliant idea and a breakthrough in understanding arrives today. You’re a courageous person, Aries, but today, you’re even more bold than usual! Dreams are coming true. Important conversations about career are on the way.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

A flash of insight helps you digest an emotionally charged issue today. The sun and dreamy Neptune connect, inspiring you to connect with friends and explore. Mercury enters Capricorn and you’re ready to embark on an adventure.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

Your ruling planet Mercury connects with brilliant Uranus today, and brilliant ideas are shared. Exciting meetings will take place! Serious topics come up for conversation later on as Mercury enters Capricorn.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Excitement—and a eureka moment—arrive in your career today! A deep heart-to-heart conversation takes place, too. Communication in your relationships sees a boost as Mercury enters your opposite sign Capricorn.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

Exciting news comes your way today! Your ruling planet, the Sun, connects with the planet of fantasy, Neptune, helping you magically smooth out an awkward issue. Mercury enters Capricorn, helping you get organized at work.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Your ruling planet Mercury connects with electric Uranus today, finding you experiencing a fantastic breakthrough. It’s a lovely, dreamy day in your relationships. Invitations to party are coming your way.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

It’s an exciting day for your social life, and unexpected meetings are taking place! Your focus is on your home and family. Discussing a move or renovation is likely to take place soon, as is an emotional conversation about boundaries and security.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

Your intuition is especially sharp today, Scorpio, so listen closely to what your inner voice has to say. Psychic messages aren’t all you’re receiving, important news you’ve been on the look out for arrives, too.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

Exciting party invitations come your way today, Sagittarius. However, it’s important that you be smart about your finances. Important conversations about money are on the way.

