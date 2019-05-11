Daily Horoscopes: May 12, 2019

Can’t get enough of your Broadly horoscopes? Join us for Cosmic Nights, a monthly dance party celebrating the sign of the season—think themed food, drinks, music, and magical surprises. Next up? A whimsical Gemini event in Brooklyn on May 18!

The moon in Leo harmonizes with Jupiter at 12:16 AM and then with Venus at 6:14 AM, creating a generous and affectionate atmosphere. The moon connects with Mars at 8:25 AM, boosting our energy before entering grounded earth sign Virgo at 12:22 PM. The moon mingles with Uranus at 6:33 PM, bringing unexpected opportunities. Stay open-minded.



All times EST.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon enters fellow earth sign Virgo today, finding you in a flirtatious mood, Taurus! You’re up to some unexpected things this evening as the moon connects with rebellious Uranus.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon enters grounded earth sign Virgo today, finding you focused on your home and family. Psychic downloads arrive that stir up surprising emotions. You’re ready for a change, Gemini!

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon enters Virgo today, illuminating the communication sector of your chart, Cancer. An exciting social connection is made as the moon connects with brilliant Uranus this evening.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon enters Virgo today, Leo, lighting up the financial sector of your chart and finding you reflecting on self-worth. An exciting risk is taken this evening as the moon connects with electric Uranus.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon enters your sign today, Virgo, so make time for self care—turn off your notifications and connect with nature! Unexpected adventures arrive this evening.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon enters Virgo today, encouraging you to slow down and catch up on rest, Libra. Make time for meditation—a eureka moment will arrive as you connect with your inner voice!

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon enters Virgo today, lighting up the sector of your chart that rules your hopes and dreams for the future, Scorpio. You connect with exciting and eccentric people tonight!

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon enters Virgo today, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your career and reputation. An exciting change comes to your routine as the moon connects with electric Uranus.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon enters fellow earth sign Virgo today, inspiring you to break out of your everyday routine, Capricorn. Unexpected fun arrives as the moon connects with rebellious Uranus.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon enters Virgo today, inspiring you to sit with some complicated emotions. Intense feelings are in the air, but the energy is such that great transformations can take place, and you’re ready for change.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon enters your opposite sign Virgo today, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart, Pisces. A surprising conversation takes place tonight, and a eureka moment arrives.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon enters dutiful earth sign Virgo today, finding you in a busy mood, getting organized, and tending to your chores. A change brings you a deeper sense of security this evening.

