Daily Horoscopes: October 21, 2019

The moon in Cancer clashes with the sun at 8:39 AM, asking if we’re ready to make a change. The moon enters Leo, the superstar of the zodiac, at 12:29 PM and we’re eager to be seen. Sweet Venus makes a harmonious connection with mystical Neptune, inspiring a whirlwind of romance and creativity! Watch out for surprises at the moon clashes with Uranus at 8:56 PM.

All times ET.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon enters fun fire sign Leo, encouraging you to connect with friends, enjoy your hobbies, and participate in causes you’re passionate about. Your ruling planet Venus connects with dreamy Neptune, inspiring a romantic and creative energy. You’re finding beauty in the most common, everyday places.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon enters Leo, a sign that loves to be in the spotlight, and you’re receiving recognition for your hard work. Sweet Venus connects with mystical Neptune, inspiring a deeply romantic and creative energy—enjoy! It’s a powerful day for bonding.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon enters fellow fire sign Leo today, inspiring you to begin a new journey. You’re in the mood to travel and eager to learn new things. Sweet Venus connects with creative Neptune, inspiring a whimsical energy that’s wonderful for deep emotional healing. Engage in your spiritual practice!

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon enters fierce fire sign Leo today, encouraging you to be courageous in the face of big changes. Charming Venus connects with dreamy Neptune, inspiring a whimsical and creative atmosphere, especially in your social life. A love letter may come your way!

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

Your attention turns to your relationships today as the moon enters passionate fire sign Leo. Lovely Venus connects with dreamy Neptune, encouraging a creative atmosphere that bodes especially well for your career. It’s a powerful time to manifest your wishes.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon in Leo inspires you to get organized and reflect on your daily routines and rituals, but today isn’t all about work: Darling Venus connects with your ruling planet Neptune, making for a romantic and whimsical atmosphere! Adventure is in the air.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon enters fellow fire sign Leo today, and that’s a good enough reason for you to celebrate, Aries—go out and have fun today! Sweet Venus connects with mystical Neptune, and it’s a powerful day for deep emotional healing and intimacy.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

A warm energy enters your home and family life as the moon enters fire sign Leo. Your ruling planet Venus connects with mystical Neptune, inspiring a potent energy for healing and intimacy in your relationships! Romance is in the air!

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon enters Leo, illuminating the communication sector of your chart and bringing you surprising information, Gemini. Today’s energy is profoundly creative as romantic Venus connects with mystical Neptune. A magical energy flows in your career, too.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon enters opulent fire sign Leo today, lighting up the financial sector of your chart. It’s a dreamy day, and romance flows as lovely Venus connects with mystical Neptune. It’s a fantastic time to flirt, make out, and have fun!

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon enters your sign today, Leo, so do something to nourish yourself. Attend a party—you’re in the mood to dance! Deep emotions are stirred as romantic Venus connects with dreamy Neptune, and you’re ready to be swept off your feet.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon enters Leo today, asking you to slow down and get some rest. It’s a dreamy day for connection and conversation as sweet Venus connects with mystical Neptune, bringing good vibes to your relationships!

