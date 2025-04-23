Senior Weed Use in the U.S. Is Hitting New Highs

Gail Zanchelli didn’t like weed when she tried it as a teenager on Long Island. But now, at 64, THC gummies are a nightly ritual—and they work.

She’s part of a growing group of older New Yorkers embracing cannabis for sleep, pain relief, appetite, and mental health. “When I wake up, I’m fine,” she said in a recent interview. “It’s like the high is gone, and then the pain is gone.”

According to federal data, cannabis use among Americans 65 and older has jumped from 0.4 percent in 2007 to nearly 8 percent in recent years. And with marijuana now legal in New York and dispensaries booming, many seniors are returning to weed after decades away, or trying it for the first time.

More U.S. Seniors Than Ever Are Getting Blazed

Bronx resident Michael “PoppaDukes” Serrano, 61, has been smoking since age 13 to manage his ADHD. He’s now the host of The OG Social Network Podcast and says the culture shift has been surreal. “It’s amazing to see people my age out there enjoying their medicine — they’re relaxed, they’re chill,” Serrano said. “People my age are like kids in a candy store.”

Dispensary owners say the older crowd is a serious part of the business. Nicole Lucien, owner of Bliss + Lex on the Upper East Side, said her shop has served more than 800 customers over 65 since March 1. “They aren’t interested in the fluff, they want to get high,” she joked.

On the Upper West Side, Flower Power Dispensers reports that 60 percent of customers are over 60, and some are well into their 90s. President Angelo Kitkas says many took long breaks from weed and are now coming back, drawn by more discreet options like vapes and edibles. “The educated lean towards the flower and pre-rolls,” he said, while new users tend to prefer “edibles and vapes”.

But the green rush isn’t without caution. A Canadian study recently found that cannabis-related ER visits among seniors have skyrocketed—and may be linked to increased dementia risk. “Regular cannabis use might directly increase the risk of dementia through changes in brain structure,” said co-author Colleen Webber.

Still, many older users aren’t phased. Zanchelli says she hasn’t thought much about the long-term effects. “I gotta do what I gotta do,” she said.

For New York’s over-60s, weed isn’t a rebellion—it’s routine.