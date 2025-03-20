Dark Energy Is Getting Weaker and Might Lead to the End of the Universe

Dark energy is a force that makes up almost 70 percent of the known universe and is the driving force behind the expansion of space. We don’t know much about it, especially whether it’s a constant perpetual force being fueled by… something, or if it’s losing steam.

While we’re still a way off from getting a definitive answer on that, we might be one step closer as some new research suggests that dark energy might be losing steam.

Videos by VICE

Data gathered by a team of international researchers using the Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument, or DESI, suggests that dark energy’s potency might be waning. What does that mean? No one’s sure. Even the researchers aren’t quite sure what to make of it yet.

The international collection of researchers has been creating a 3D map of the known universe to better understand how galaxies have been clustering and spreading apart over the past 11 billion years. As they learn about how galaxies move around, they also learn about the forces that move them.

Dark Energy Is Getting Weaker and Could Change the Fate of the Universe

What can be so bad about dark energy losing some of its oomph? Nothing, other than the theoretical collapsing of the universe. It’s called the Big Crunch, and it’s the theoretical endgame of the universe.

Expansion of the universe slows so much that it starts to reverse, eventually leading to a cosmic cave-in that brings all of existence to absolute zero, possibly leading to another Big Bang so we can restart existence from the beginning. It’s like hitting the reset button on life itself.

It’s hard to wrap your brain around something so big, and luckily, we don’t really have to since none of this is going to affect us anytime soon. The human race might not even be around by the time our dark energy fuel tanks are running on fumes. And, again, we’re not even certain that’s even what’s happening.

But for the first time, some researchers have gathered evidence that this is what might be going on. It will be a while longer before we can confirm it, if ever. In the meantime, try not to think too much about the collapse of the universe, or consider adding it to your array of irrational fears. You do you.