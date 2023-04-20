‘Dead Island 2’ Keeps It Simple, Maybe Too Simple

Patrick and Rob have set their clocks to island time early, as they’ve both been checking out Dead Island 2, the long-waited follow-up to the 2011 zombie game. The crew then laments the death of Media Molecule’s Dreams, and wonders about the future of Halo, following the departure of 343 leader Frank O’Connor. After the break, Rob and Ren have been checking Wartales, a tactical medieval mercenary game that has you balancing the books and emotions of a band of mercenaries. Then, we dip into the question bucket to wax nostalgic over lost bits of gaming culture, and to learn about the secret rules of hockey fist fights.

