Deep-Fried Ricotta Balls Recipe

Makes 25

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 2 hours

Ingredients

for the tomato sauce:

¼ cup|60 ml olive oil

2 garlic cloves, roughly chopped

1 medium yellow onion, diced

1 small chili, stemmed and thinly sliced

2 (28-ounce|794-gram) cans whole peeled tomatoes, crushed by hand

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

½ bunch fresh basil

½ bunch fresh oregano

½ bunch fresh parsley

for the malfatti:

2 pounds|907 grams baby spinach

2 cups|500 gram ricotta cheese

¼ cup|25 grams breadcrumbs

1 large egg

1 lemon, zested

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

for breading:

2 cups|300 grams all-purpose flour

3 large eggs, lightly beaten

2 cups|215 grams breadcrumbs

to serve:

grated parmesan cheese

fresh parsley or basil

Directions