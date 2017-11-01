Deep-Fried Stuffing Balls Recipe

Makes about 2 dozen

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 1 hour

Ingredients

for the stuffing:

8 tablespoons|115 grams unsalted butter, plus more for greasing

4 ribs celery, diced

1 medium yellow onion, diced

4 garlic cloves, minced

8 cups|334 grams cubed dry breadcrumbs

1 pound|455 grams bulk sweet Italian sausage

¼ cup|7 grams chopped parsley

1 tablespoon minced rosemary

1 tablespoon minced sage

1 large egg

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

2 cups|500 ml chicken broth

Videos by VICE

to fry:

3 large eggs, lightly beaten

3 teaspoons whole milk

1 cup|137 grams breadcrumbs

Directions

Heat the oven to 350°F. Melt butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the celery and onion and cook until the onions are nearly translucent, about 7 minutes. Add the sausage and brown it, breaking it up into small pieces, about 8 minutes. Add the garlic and cook for an additional 2 minutes or until fragrant. Scrape the mixture into a bowl with the cubed bread crumbs. Add the herbs, egg, salt and pepper and toss to combine. Stir in the stock and allow the bread to soak through, about 5 minutes. Grease a 9-inch-by-13-inch baking dish and spread the stuffing into it in an even layer. Bake for about 1 hour, or until golden brown. Allow to cool completely, at least 4 hours, or overnight. Heat 2-inches oil in a large saucepan until a deep-fry thermometer reaches 350°F. Place the egg and breadcrumbs in 2 separate bowls. Form the stuffing into balls, about 2 tablespoons worth. Dip in the egg wash, then roll in the breadcrumbs. Working in batches, fry until golden brown, about 1 to 1 ½ minutes. Serve with gravy.

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.