Delivery Driver Arrested for Wreaking Havoc at Taco Bell

A delivery driver from Cuba was arrested after throwing a fit at Taco Bell. Apparently, his order was taking so long that he lost his patience and became aggressive and violent.

Look, as someone who wants my future wedding catered by Taco Bell, I understand the crimes of passion that could occur at one of the TB locations. It’s usually late. You’re often tired, hungry, vulnerable…The neon lights trigger memories you’re not yet ready to face. All you want is your Baja blast and Crunchwrap Supreme, when suddenly, you realize you’ve been waiting a little too long for your liking…

Usually, I just shed a few tears when this happens. This dude’s reaction seems a bit over the top.

Delivery Man Arrested for Taco Bell Altercation

According to the police arrest report, Osiel Peraza was picking up a $14.49 order for a burrito and quesadilla at a South Miami joint, located at 6310 South Dixie Highway. Apparently, on that late Monday night, he felt the order was taking too long and began to grow agitated.

Talk about Monday blues.

A Taco Bell employee told police that, as the worker was handing an order to another customer at a pickup window, Peraza pulled on the person’s bag of food, spilling it all over the floor, WPLG Local 10 reported. Not only that, but he was so angry that he ended up breaking the latch on the window.

The temper tantrum led to his fateful arrest…All that for a burrito and a quesadilla.

Peraza has since been charged with attempted robbery by sudden snatching, burglary, and criminal mischief.

Once police arrived at the scene at around 11:40 p.m., they arrested Peraza. He was booked at the Turner Guilford Correctional Center just before 2:40 a.m. His bond is set at $3,500, and he is ordered to stay away from the victim.