Displaced in Sinaloa: The Hunt For ‘El Chapo’ (Trailer)

As the Mexican Navy continues the hunt for fugitive Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman, hundreds of people have been forced to flee the Golden Triangle, the Sinaloa Cartel’s stronghold in Northern Mexico. While refugees claim they fled helicopter gunfire, the navy denies their operation to hunt the most wanted drug lord are out of control.

VICE News heads to the mountainous region of Sinaloa to meet the refugees of the hunt for ‘El Chapo.’

