Pork Banh Mi with Chicken Liver Paté Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 30 minutes

Total time: 2 hours

Ingredients

for the pickled vegetables:

1 cup|250 ml white vinegar

½ cup|115 grams granulated sugar

¼ cup|60 grams kosher salt

1 large carrot, peeled and julienned

½ large daikon, peeled and julienned

Videos by VICE

for the chicken liver pâté:

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 garlic clove, thinly sliced

1 shallot, finely diced

8 ounces|225 grams chicken liver

1 sprig thyme

¼ cup|60 ml brandy

1 teaspoon kosher salt

12 tablespoons|180 grams unsalted butter, 8 tablespoons cold and cut into 1-inch cubes, 4 tablespoons melted

for the sandwich:

4 (1-inch thick) bone-in pork chops

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

3 tablespoons canola oil

3 tablespoons olive oil

4 French rolls, halved lengthwise

chicken liver pate

½ English cucumber, cut into spears

½ cup|125 ml hoisin sauce

1 bunch fresh cilantro

Directions

Pickle the vegetables: Place the carrot and daikon in a jar. Pulse the vinegar, sugar, and salt in a food processor. Pour vinegar mixture over carrot and daikon. Push down to fully immerse. Make the chicken liver pate: Clean livers by trimming off any white glands. Pat dry with paper towel. Heat the oil in a frying pan over medium. Add in garlic and shallot. Cook until translucent and fragrant, about 2 minutes. Add the livers in a single layer and season with salt and pepper. Do not crowd the pan. Add in the thyme and cook the livers until brown on both sides, about 4 minutes. Add the brandy (be careful here because that booze might ignite!). Remove the pan from the heat and scrape the bottom of the pan using a wooden spoon, removing any brown bits. Transfer to a food processor and pulse until a thick paste forms. With the motor running, incorporate the cold butter, 2-3 cubes at a time. Season with salt and, using a rubber spatula and a fine mesh strainer set over a bowl, strain the pate. Top the pate with the melted butter and refrigerate until ready to use. Assemble the sandwiches: Season the pork chops with salt and pepper. Heat the oils in a large skillet over high. Place pork chops in skillet and cook until golden brown, about 3 minutes per side. Transfer the pork chops to a cutting board to rest for 10 minutes before carving into ¼-inch thick slices. Smear 2 tablespoons of chicken liver pate on the bottom of each bun. Divide the cilantro and pickled vegetables on top of the pate. Top each sandwich with some slices of pork, the hoisin sauce, and more cilantro. Oh, and don’t forget some cucumber spears!

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.