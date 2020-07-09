Easy Chile Relleno Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 35 minutes

Ingredients

1 pound|450 grams vine ripe tomatoes

1 garlic clove

1 jalapeño, stemmed and seeded

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1 tablespoon canola oil, plus more for frying

½ white onion, diced

4 poblano peppers

4 ounces|115 grams Oaxacan cheese, shredded into strips

⅓ cup|57 grams all-purpose flour

¾ teaspoon baking powder

3 large eggs, separated

queso fresco, to garnish

cilantro leaves, to garnish

Directions

Make the tomato sauce: Bring a medium saucepan of generously salted water to a boil. Add the tomatoes, garlic, and jalapeño and cook until soft, about 8 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to the bowl of a blender and purée until smooth. Heat 1 tablespoon of oil in a medium skillet over medium-high. Add the onion and cook until golden, 4 to 5 minutes. Add the tomato sauce and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to maintain a simmer and cook until slightly reduced, 4 to 5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper and keep warm. Heat the oven to broil. Broil the poblanos, turning as needed, until charred all over, 10 to 11 minutes. Transfer to a bowl and cover with plastic wrap. Set aside for 10 minutes, then remove and discard the charred skin. Make an incision lengthwise along the pepper and remove the seeds. Fill each pepper with strips of cheese. In a medium bowl, whisk together the baking powder and egg yolks. In a large bowl, beat the egg whites until stiff peaks form. Gently fold the whites into the yolk mixture. Heat 2-inches oil in a small saucepan until a deep-fry thermometer reads 350°F. Place the flour into a shallow bowl. Working with one pepper at a time, gently dredge in the flour, then the egg mixture. Transfer immediately to the hot oil and fry, flipping once, until golden all over, 5 to 7 minutes. Transfer to a sheet tray fitted with a cooling rack and season with salt. Repeat with the remaining pepper. To serve, spread the sauce on a plate and place the peppers on top. Crumble the queso fresco over the top and garnish with cilantro leaves.

