Easy Slow-Roasted Salmon Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

for the dressing:

1 cup|225 grams creme fraiche

2 tablespoons lemon olive oil

1 ½ tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1 teaspoon champagne vinegar

2 small garlic cloves, finely grated

½ small shallot, minced

1 pinch cayenne

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

for the salmon and lettuce:

4 (8-ounce|225-gram) pieces wild Alaska salmon, skin removed

¼ cup|60 ml olive oil

1 lemon

1 lime

1 orange

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1 tablespoon fennel pollen

2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh chives

2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh dill

4 heads little gem lettuce, halved lengthwise

for the radish salad:

4 ounces|100 grams sugar snap peas

1 orange

1 lemon

2 tablespoons olive oil

3 French breakfast radishes, thinly sliced into rounds

2 radishes, halved

½ cup mint leaves

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Directions

Make the dressing: Combine all ingredients with 5 tablespoons|100 ml water in a mixing bowl and whisk together. Prepare the salmon: Heat the oven to 350°F. Lay the salmon in a large baking dish and drizzle with the oil. Sprinkle with the fennel pollen and season with salt. Zest the citrus over the top of each piece of salmon and bake until just cooked, 10 to 12 minutes. Remove from the oven and sprinkle with the dill and chives. Squeeze some lemon juice over the top. Meanwhile, light a grill. Drizzle the lettuce with the remaining olive oil and grill, cut side-down, until charred, 1 to 2 minutes. Transfer to a serving plate and season with salt. Make the radish salad: Bring a small saucepan of generously salted water to a boil. Add the snap peas and cook for 1 to 2 minutes, until bright, then drain and transfer to a bowl of ice water to cool. Thinly slice on an angle and transfer to a bowl with the radishes. Zest half of both the lemon and orange into the bowl. Squeeze in 1 tablespoon of each juice and toss everything together in a small bowl. Season with salt and pepper. To serve, break the salmon into small pieces and arrange on the serving platter. Add the radish salad and drizzle with the dressing. Garnish with some cute little edible flowers, if you have any and are so inclined.

