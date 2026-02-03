Everything We Know About the Coyote That Swam to Alcatraz and Is Now ‘Thriving’

It’s been about two weeks since we published the story about the coyote that swam to Alcatraz. We noted in the subhead that only time would tell whether the animal would make the trek back to the mainland or start calling Alcatraz home. Well, time told us.

As reported by George Kelly and Michael McLaughlin of The San Francisco Standard, the coyote stayed and started living like a gluttonous Roman emperor. How beautiful.

Videos by VICE

For those who need a refresher, let’s back up a little bit: in the ancient times of about two weeks ago, a shivering, soaked coyote was filmed hauling itself onto the rocks of the former prison island after a 1.25-mile swim through cold San Francisco Bay waters. Wildlife experts didn’t know what to make of it but were impressed nonetheless.

The coyote likely burned through all of its body heat and energy reserves along the track, leaving it desperate for food, water, and shelter on a 22-acre island that was never designed for apex predators—at least not of the coyote variety.

@giavang_news An update on that coyote that swam to Alcatraz Island. Remember the video from mid-January of a coyote swimming to the southern edge of the island? A worker for Alcatraz City Cruises shared it with us, saying he’s never seen a coyote swimming near Alcatraz before. It got on the rocks so depleted. Independent coyote researchers were worried. But now, we’re getting new photos of the new island resident from that worker. The National Parks Service said it believes this is the same one seen swimming a couple of weeks ago. This marks the first documented coyote presence on Alcatraz since the island was transferred to the National Park Service since 1972. Park biologists are actively monitoring the coyote and any potential impacts to the seabird breeding colony. The park though remains open and visitors can continue to safely visit. Coyotes and park visitors by the way have been recently coexisting on Bay Area islands like Angel Island. It was 2017 the first coyote was spotted on the Angel Island. Scientist believe it swam roughly one mile from Tiburon. Then another came and now scientist think there are more than a dozen that live on the island. The coyotes are now part of a five-year study spearheaded by the Department of Fish and Wildlife. I love nature. I love animals. So fascinated by how they make their way to these islands and make a home. What do you think about all this? Let me know! #coyote #alcatraz #bayarea #bay #animals @NBC Bay Area (Sorry, couldn’t get captions to work tonight!) ♬ original sound – Gia Vang

A Coyote Swam to Alcatraz Island. It’s Doing Fine, Apparently

Let’s remember that this is Alcatraz we’re talking about. The island is notorious for being (nearly) impossible to escape, which implicitly suggests it’s also hard to get to if you don’t have a boat.

Today, that coyote is making us look foolish for worrying. Photos taken by visitors and shared by Kessler show a healthy, well-fed coyote patrolling Alcatraz. Speaking to the San Francisco Standard, Aidan Moore of Alcatraz City Cruises says the coyote has been hanging around the parade grounds, where nesting birds provide an all-you-can-eat buffet. Meaning, there are fewer birds, a lot more bird carcasses around, and one noticeably fatter coyote.

This is the first documented coyote on Alcatraz since the National Park Service took over the island in 1972. Park officials are monitoring the situation, especially with the seabird breeding season underway. Capturing and relocating the coyote is still an option if it starts feasting a little too much on local birds.

Researchers argue the coyote earned its spot, likely fleeing intense territorial competition on the mainland, where San Francisco’s roughly 20 coyote family groups leave almost no room for newcomers.