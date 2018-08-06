We Talk Evo 2018 and ‘Dragon Ball FighterZ’ Rivalries on Waypoint Radio

New York Rob—aka Rob Zacny—stopped by today to tell his tales of the city. Joining him are Natalie, Austin, and Danielle, all of whom have excellent games and Waypoints to share from the weekend, including Hollow Knight, WarioWare Gold, Dead Cells, and the most exciting match-ups at Evo 2018.

Discussed: Hollow Knight, WarioWare Gold, Dead Cells, Evo 2018, The New Museum, My Fair Lady.

Videos by VICE

You can subscribe on iTunes, Google Play, and Stitcher. If you’re using something else, this RSS link should let you add the podcast to whatever platform you’d like. If you’d like to directly download the podcast, click here. Please take a moment and review the podcast, especially on iTunes. It really helps.

Interaction with you is a big part of this podcast, so make sure to send any questions you have for us to gaming@vice.com with the header “Questions.” (Without the quotes!) We can’t guarantee we’ll answer all of your questions, but rest assured, we’ll be taking a look at them.

Have thoughts? Swing by Waypoint’s forums to share them!