Finding Out About This Adorable Witch Game People Are Comparing To ‘Wind Waker’ and ‘Kiki’s Delivery Service’ Hurts My Heart

See, this is exactly why we need things like CriticDB. I just found out about Mika and The Witch’s Mountain, an adorable game where you play as a witch who delivers packages! It’s Kiki’s Delivery Service! (…No, Hayao Miyazaki wouldn’t be upset about that.) It also has some light Wind Waker vibes. The game’s been out for a bit on Steam and the Nintendo Switch. However, it recently arrived on PlayStation and Xbox!

Play video

“Mika and the Witch’s Mountain is a fantasy adventure about an aspiring witch who delivers packages to the townspeople of a small island. Explore every nook and cranny and soar through the sky with your magic broom,” the game’s Steam description says! “This coming-of-age journey will take us to the top of the mountain through a story of effort, friendship, and community; and will let our hearts fly free.”

Videos by VICE

Listen, we’re never getting a Kiki’s Delivery Service game. So, I’ll gladly welcome Mika and the Witch’s Mountain to my alarmingly expansive Steam library. To be played in 2028. With the other games I want to play that are suffering in silence. “Take your magic broom and discover all the secrets hidden in the mountain while getting to know its charming inhabitants. Work hard and get a magic broom good enough to achieve your goal: to go to the top of the mountain.”

Screenshot: Chibig

it ain’t ‘kiki’s delivery service,’ but you damn right I’ll happily play it

“If you are a fan of cozy games or trying to find a game for a cozy game enjoyer, get this game! Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker, get this game! If you are looking for a low-stress game, get this game! If you are just looking for a new game to play, get this game!” one Steam reviewer states. Miyazaki would approve!

Ugh, there are way too many games to play, man. After February, I’m gonna need game releases to chill for a bit while I try to tackle my backlog. However, you can also change Mika’s outfits. So, yeah — I need to get my inner fashionista in order. Witches tend to be extremely stylish, after all!