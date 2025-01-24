CriticDB Is an Upcoming Game Review Aggregator Site Looking To Equalize the Playing Field for Indie Games

You feel that? That feeling is indie games slowly getting solid ground beneath their feet! It’s no secret VICE Games loves the indies with a passion! We always highlight them, we promote positive spaces and initiatives like the Slow Game Club that introduces indies to a broader audience, and now? I’m proud to say that another games industry equalizer has entered the battle with CriticDB (check out the landing page here)! The incoming game review aggregator will be launching on January 30.

“what the hell is criticdb?”

At its most reductive, yes, CriticDB indeed aggregates game reviews — not unlike Metacritic or OpenCritic. However, more than simply collecting reviews from outlets and slapping them on a different website, CriticDB seeks to give lesser-known games media outlets and indie games more of a fighting chance. So, rather than constantly asking yourself, “Wait, how come nobody told me about this?!” when you find a cool indie game? CriticDB aims to be the website where you’ll always discover new indie games perfectly suited for you!

aren’t indie games highlighted enough?

NO. You see, the world of traditional games media is centered around clicks and views. Which they receive from spotlighting hyped-up AAA releases. As a result, if you want to find a review of any one game, you’ll come across The Games Media TItans duking it out to be the first thing you click on in Google.

Yes, I understand that’s coming from someone who works at VICE. But, so many other outlets work just as hard as the “usual suspects” in the space. CriticDB wants to show them to you. Give you more voices, deeper perspectives. Allow other writers to thrive because there’s enough room for all of us.

indie games are a necessity in the games industry — now and forever

When I started my journey as a game reviewer, I was stunned to discover all the games I’d go on to love that I only knew about because of my job. CriticDB is an ambitious effort. To pit yourself against two established juggernauts is a daunting endeavor. But, to provide discovery potential for indie games, smaller outlets, and — selfishly — giving outlets opportunities to find more lovely PR folks? It’s a triple win!

“I wanted to build a place that could uplift both Games and Outlets, leveraging both to create an ecosystem of game discovery. Along that same vein, we wanted this platform to become a way that Outlets and PR could enhance how they’re able to connect and work together to cover more titles,” said the website’s founder, Rutledge Daugette.

“so… I don’t get it. criticdb just collects reviews and helps me find games? that’s it?”

Not exactly! Here’s the current roadmap for the website!

So, we’re rolling onward to the website’s January 30 launch. Often, gamers complain about how bigger games media websites do nothing but clickbait and SEO farming. Well, if you feel that way, here’s your chance to put your money where your mouth is. Go on, be there for CriticDB’s debut! Enjoy some indie games — indulge in something fresh and exciting. Take that step in protecting an industry you claim to love!