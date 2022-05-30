Fire-Roasted Eggplant Dip Recipe

Makes about 2 cups

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 25 minutes

INGREDIENTS:

1 (1-pound|450 gram) Italian eggplant

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 medium yellow onion, finely chopped

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 teaspoon turmeric powder

1 lemon

1 tablespoon minced parsley

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

¼ cup|2 ounces|60 grams labne

⅓ cup|35 grams toasted and roughly chopped walnuts

lavash, for serving

DIRECTIONS:

Cook the eggplant, turning as needed, over an open gas flame until charred all over, about 10 minutes. Alternatively, heat the oven to broil and cook, turning as needed, until charred all over, about 15 minutes. Set aside until cool enough to handle, then peel and discard the charred skin. Finely chop the eggplant and transfer to a large bowl. Meanwhile, heat the oil in a medium skillet over medium-high. Add the onion and cook until soft, 3 to 4 minutes, then stir in the garlic and cook 1 to 2 minutes more. Add the turmeric and stir, then transfer to the bowl with the eggplant. Squeeze in 2 tablespoons of lemon juice and stir in the parsley. Season with salt and pepper and transfer to a serving bowl. In a small bowl, mix the labne with 2 tablespoons water. Season with salt and drizzle over the dip. Sprinkle with the walnuts and serve with lavash.

