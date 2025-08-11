Florence + The Machine Share Cryptic, Chilling Teaser for Possible New Album

Florence Welch has dropped a new cryptic teaser on her Instagram, and fans are speculating this could mean a new project on the way for Florence + The Machine. The video was released today, August 11, and follows a series of images Welch previously posted.

In the video, Welch is seen digging in an empty field while wearing a red dress. Her long orange hair is whipped around by the wind. Meanwhile, she uses a small spade to rip up grass and dirt. The next frame shows her looking down into the hole. We are left gazing up at her from the abyss as she lets out three piercing screams into the hole she’s made.

Cryptic, sinister, and chilling, the video creates a sense of impending danger. But, as is usually the case with Florence + The Machine, the danger feels otherworldly and ancient. Something is coming, this video says, but it’s unknowable, the stuff of lore and legends.

This type of imagery is what often sets Florence + The Machine apart. Welch doesn’t shy away from complicated narratives and doesn’t seem to worry about being confusing. Rooting her music in folklore and myth is a strength of hers, and it has often paid off.

In an Instagram post from July 3, Florence Welch shared a look into some various inspirations for this new project. Captioned “Toil and trouble,” the carousel of images ranged from a mysterious drawing of the word “October” to a whiteboard featuring the words “Swans vs Adele.”

Fans in the comments shared their excitement and hope for a new record. One fan posited “is this a soft launch for album 6?” while others speculated affirmatively. Another fan noted that Florence Welch “doesn’t like posting if she doesn’t have to.” With this perspective, it’s entirely possible that Welch did indeed soft launch her next album.

Another comment read “Folk horror, poetry, insanity. Mom’s cooking something.” Clearly, Florence + The Machine fans know what to look for.

The images also included a candid photo of IDLES guitarist Mark Bowen. Taking up the lower half of the photo is a faceless, yet instantly recognizable, red-headed figure. The whiteboard is one of the most interesting slides; scrawled in green pen are words and phrases like “You can have it all,” “clarity = power,” “purpose” (underlined multiple times), and “Vocals” in all caps with several exclamation points.

Photo by Bianca de Vilar/WireImage