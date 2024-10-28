‘Fortnite’ Simplifies the Grind With New XP Changes

The idea of Fortnite as a platform sounds great on paper. Being able to jump into a Battle Royale, a rhythm game, and a LEGO game in one place? Sign me up. One thing that doesn’t, or didn’t, translate so well was the sheer amount of time players had to devote to each mode to make any sort of progress. Thankfully, a new update shared by Epic Games promises that things will be easier going forward.

Unlocking rewards in Fortnite is about to get easier 🔓



Like the Battle Pass, you’ll soon be able to progress your Music and LEGO Passes through any experience in Fortnite. Read more: https://t.co/ZiW0fggfzU pic.twitter.com/jwMDXZjEww — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) October 28, 2024

Live Service games are quite notorious for the amount of time you need to put into them, but it appears Fortnite is going to give us back some precious free time. According to a news post on the Official Fortnite website, players will be able to receive rewards for nearly every pass, regardless of the mode they’re playing. Except for those that are doing Rocket Racing. You got left in the dust for some reason.

By a reported December 1st deadline, all XP earned in any game mode can be used to unlock rewards. You don’t need to hopelessly grind away for hours in Fortnite Festival and not have anything to show for it in other game modes. The same can be said for the LEGO Fortnite mode, which used to have the most killer XP glitch around.

in ‘fortnite,’ You Get a Level, and You Get a Level

Further, this shared XP update is being received extraordinarily well by fans. With so many phenomenal games on the market, being able to devote time to more than one is a blessing. Plus, the tease about all passes being purchasable at once instead of separately has me drooling. Fortnite is one of those games I get hopelessly addicted to for months at a time, and this is already reeling me back.

Bad updates that make players upset with the game happen rather often. This isn’t one of those changes. Giving players a chance to play less and earn more is a win in my book. It’s also a great way to ensure you can keep players coming back for more without feeling burnt out. No matter how you look at it, it’s a win for everyone… except for Rocket Racing players.