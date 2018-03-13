Fudgy Chocolate Brownies Recipe

Servings: 10
Prep time: 20 minutes
Total time: 40 minutes
Ingredients
10 tablespoons|140 grams unsalted butter, plus more for greasing
4 ounces|115 grams bittersweet chocolate
4 ounces|115 grams semi-sweet chocolate
2 large eggs
1 cup|200 grams granulated sugar
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
¼ teaspoon kosher salt
1 cup|136 grams cake flour, sifted
Directions
- Heat the oven to 400°F|200°C.
- Grease a 9-by-13-inch baking pan with butter and line with parchment paper. Grease parchment paper and set pan aside.
- Pour enough water into a 4-quart saucepan that it reaches a depth of 1-inch. Bring to a boil and reduce the heat to maintain a simmer. Combine the butter and chocolate in a medium bowl and set the bowl over the saucepan. Cook, stirring, until melted and smooth, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat and set aside.
- Whisk the eggs together in a large bowl. Add the sugar, vanilla, and salt and whisk to combine. Stir in the chocolate mixture and fold in the flour.
- Spread the batter evenly into the prepared pan and bake until the brownie forms a thin skin on top but the batter is still loose in the center, about 18 to 20 minutes. Transfer the pan to a rack and let cool completely before slicing.
