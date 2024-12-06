We Met Germany’s New Generation of Crack Cocaine Users

Crack cocaine use across Europe is booming, and Germany is one of the nations where authorities are struggling to work out how to deal with the uptick.

In the latest episode of The War On Drugs show, VICE visited downtown Düsseldorf, a city that has recorded a 14000% increase in crack use at its safe consumption rooms.

This new influx of crack users has seen anti-social behavior soar and long-term addicts pine for the Elysian days when you could hang out, shoot the shit, and smoke some rock without getting bottled by hyped-up newbies.

