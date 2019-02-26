I Got a Tattoo from One of Yelp’s Worst-Rated Tattoo Parlors By VICE Staff February 26, 2019, 6:15am Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard VICE’s Taji Ameen heads to New Jersey to get inked by a tattoo artist who has a one-star review average online. Tagged:Experiment, one star review, video, yelp Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard MoreFrom VICE The Best Gifts for Coffee Lovers, ’Cause the Grind Never Stops 01.29.24 By Mary Frances "Francky" Knapp and Adam Rothbarth The Best Gifts for Your Boyfriend or Husband (or Deli Man) 01.23.24 By Rec Room Staff and Adam Rothbarth The Best Dildos, According to Real Horny Reviewers 01.10.24 By Mary Frances "Francky" Knapp The VICE Capsule Wardrobe 01.08.24 By Mary Frances "Francky" Knapp