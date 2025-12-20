Build LEGO’s 3,171-Piece Christmas Tree, If You Dare

Named the Family Christmas Tree, this mammoth kit has the power to bring families together or, potentially, tear them apart. What family hasn’t locked horns over a long-running game of Monopoly or a jigsaw puzzle that seemed, at the time, like a “fun family challenge?”

Released earlier this year, the LEGO Family Christmas Tree is hard to find in stock, though LEGO insists it’ll be back and is only temporarily unavailable. I don’t know if it’ll be in time for Christmas this year, but with 3,171 pieces, you’d have to be pretty quick to have it up by Christmas day, even if it arrived on your doorstep tomorrow.

Why so many pieces?

How many pieces in a Christmas tree could there possibly be? That was my first thought. And yes, it’s 19 by 13 by 14 inches, but with that many pieces, I was expecting it to be measured in feet. As in multiple feet, not a foot and a half tall.

Most of the pieces are packed away in the base of the tree, with four rooms: a kitchen, Santa’s workshop, a canteen, and a games room for the elves during their downtime. There’s also a train hidden in the base of the tree, just like you’d find inside of a regular, normal fir tree.

There’s a more sensible, cheaper LEGO Christmas Tree for $50 that consists of a mere 784 pieces, if you’d rather spend less time building your LEGO Christmas tree than hauling in and decorating your real one.

LEGO says that once it’s assembled, you can break it down into sections for storage, a lot like an artificial tree, so that you can put it back together again next Christmas without having to disassemble all 3,171 pieces and start from scratch. Because honestly, how often would you want to go through all that again?