Google Maps Is Now on Certain Garmin Smartwatches—Unless You Have an iPhone

Oh, cruel fate. Garmin has finally made Google Maps available to download Google Maps on its app store (the Connect IQ Store), but you need to have an Android smartphone to use it. That huge chunk of humanity who uses iPhones are out of luck.
You need to bring up Google Maps on your Android smartphone and then connect it to your Garmin smartwatch. Then your phone can send turn-by-turn directions to your wrist. Not every Garmin smartwatch gets to use the feature. We’ve got the full list of compatible Garmins below.
Videos by VICE
The full list of eligible smartwatches
Not every Garmin smartwatch and fitness tracker is gaining access to Google Maps, although most recent models are compatible with it. Courtesy of Garmin’s entry on its app store, the full list includes:
- Approach S50
- Approach S70 (42mm)
- D2 Mach 1, D2 Mach 1 Pro
- Descent G2
- Enduro 2
- Enduro 3
- epix (Gen 2), quatix 7 – Sapphire Edition
- epix Pro (42mm/47mm/51mm), quatix 7 Pro
- fēnix 7, quatix 7, fēnix 7– Sapphire Dual Power Edition
- fēnix 7 Pro, fēnix 7 Pro – Solar Edition, fēnix 7 Pro – Solar Edition (No Wi-Fi), fēnix 7 Pro – Sapphire Solar Edition, fēnix 7 Pro– Sapphire Dual Power Edition
- fēnix 7S, fēnix 7S– Solar Edition, fēnix 7S– Sapphire Solar Edition
- fēnix 7S Pro, fēnix 7S Pro– Sapphire Solar Edition, fēnix 7S Pro– Sapphire Dual Power Edition
- fēnix 7X, fēnix 7X – Solar Edition, fēnix 7X– Sapphire Solar Edition, quatix 7X – Solar Edition
- fēnix 7X Pro, fēnix® 7X Pro– Sapphire Solar Edition, fēnix® 7X Pro– Sapphire Dual Power Edition
- fēnix 8 AMOLED (43mm/47mm/51mm), quatix 8 AMOLED (47mm/51mm), tactix 8 AMOLED (47mm/51mm)
- fēnix 8 Solar (47mm/51mm), fēnix 8 Dual Power (47mm/51mm), tactix 8 Solar (51mm)
- fēnix E
- Forerunner 165, Forerunner 165 Music
- Forerunner 265, Forerunner 265S
- Forerunner 570 – 42mm/47mm
- Forerunner 955 Dual Power
- Forerunner 965
- Forerunner 970
- MARQ (Gen 2), MARQ Carbon Collection, MARQ Adventurer (Gen 2) – Damascus Steel Edition
- MARQ Commander (Gen 2) – Carbon Edition
- MARQ Aviator (Gen 2)
- tactix 7, tactix 7 – Pro Ballistics Edition, tactix 7 – Pro Edition, tactix 7 – AMOLED Edition
- tactix 8 – 47 mm, AMOLED, tactix 8 – 51 mm, AMOLED
- tactix 8 – 51 mm, Solar, tactix 8 – 51 mm, Solar, Elite
- Venu 3, Venu 3S
- Venu X1
- vívoactive 5
- vívoactive 6