Google Maps Is Now on Certain Garmin Smartwatches—Unless You Have an iPhone

Oh, cruel fate. Garmin has finally made Google Maps available to download Google Maps on its app store (the Connect IQ Store), but you need to have an Android smartphone to use it. That huge chunk of humanity who uses iPhones are out of luck.

You need to bring up Google Maps on your Android smartphone and then connect it to your Garmin smartwatch. Then your phone can send turn-by-turn directions to your wrist. Not every Garmin smartwatch gets to use the feature. We’ve got the full list of compatible Garmins below.

Videos by VICE

turn by turn directions on a garmin smartwatch, courtesy of google maps – credit: garmin

The full list of eligible smartwatches

Not every Garmin smartwatch and fitness tracker is gaining access to Google Maps, although most recent models are compatible with it. Courtesy of Garmin’s entry on its app store, the full list includes: