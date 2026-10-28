When Does GTA 6 Come Out? Release Date and How Many Days Are Left

The wait for GTA 6 is almost over, with Rockstar Games’ next open-world adventure scheduled to launch on November 19, 2026. If you’ve been counting down the days until your return to Vice City, there’s less than a month left to go. Here’s a quick breakdown of the GTA 6 release date, how many days remain, and why some countries will get to play before others.

When Does GTA 6 Come Out?

Screenshot: Rockstar Games, Bloomberg

GTA 6 comes out on Thursday, November 19, 2026, for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Rockstar Games has confirmed the November launch date for Grand Theft Auto VI, so players have just a few more weeks to wait before returning to Vice City.

Videos by VICE

The game takes players to the state of Leonida, which includes a modern-day Vice City. This time, the story follows Jason and Lucia as they become caught up in a criminal conspiracy and have to rely on each other to survive.

For anyone checking whether the release date has changed, November 19 is still the day to mark on your calendar. And no, GTA 6 has not been delayed, and is really launching in just a few weeks. It’s actually happening!

How Many Days Until GTA 6?

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

As of October 28, 2026, there are 21 days until GTA 6 releases on November 19. That puts launch just over three weeks away.

Of course, that countdown depends on when you’re reading this. For your convenience, we have created a countdown timer below that shows when Grand Theft Auto VI launches globally:

Time Left to Enter: Deadline: November 19, 2026 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds

Will GTA 6 Release at the Same Time Around the World?

GTA 6 is currently expected to have a staggered regional launch, meaning everyone won’t get access at the exact same moment. Regional PlayStation Store listings indicate midnight unlocks based on each store’s main time zone.

Based on the current regional schedule, New Zealand is expected to get GTA 6 first, ahead of players in countries such as the UK and the United States. That’s because November 19 arrives there earlier, rather than New Zealand having a separate release date or an early-access edition.

New Zealand will be the first country to play Grand Theft Auto VI when the game unlocks at midnight on November 19th for them.



Here's what time that will be around the world, so you'll know when gameplay footage and spoilers will start appearing on social media or play early: pic.twitter.com/RimV8Y4xbd — ben (@videotech) October 26, 2026

Rockstar hasn’t published its own complete launch-time schedule yet, so the regional timing is worth checking again closer to release. For now, the key date remains November 19, 2026 aorund the world.