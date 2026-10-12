GTA 6 Is Already Sold Out on Amazon

Despite being a digital code in the box, GTA 6 is already sold out at retailers such as Amazon. Players looking to get a physical version of the Grand Theft Auto VI box might have trouble finding one before the game launches on November 19.

GTA 6 physical Edition Is Sold Out on Amazon

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

The GTA 6 code in the box edition is sold out on Amazon. The online retailer currently lists the PS5 and Xbox Series X physical edition as “Currently unavailable,” with a message stating, “We don’t know when or if this item will be back in stock.”

Videos by VICE

This is significant, as it means collectors might have a tough time finding a physical version of the GTA 6 box when the game launches in November. While it doesn’t contain a disc, many fans of the Grand Theft Auto series might still want to have the box to display on their shelves, or keep with their gaming library.

Screenshot: Rockstar Games, Amazon

It’s unclear if Amazon will get more of these code in the box Grand Theft Auto VI editions before November 19. Regardless, it’s pretty impressive that Rockstar Games has been able to sell out of the game before launch. It also shows the incredible hype surrounding GTA 6 and how badly players want it.

What Comes in the GTA 6 Code-in-Box Edition?

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

The GTA 6 code-in-box edition includes a digital download code inside a physical game case. That means you get a box to display on your shelf, but you will need to redeem the code and download Grand Theft Auto VI to play it. There is no game disc inside.

Rockstar says the boxed version will be available starting November 12 to support pre-loading ahead of the November 19 launch. Receiving the box early does not mean you can start playing early, however.

Before placing an order, make sure to check which edition the retailer is selling. The code-in-box format describes how the game is delivered, while the edition determines which additional in-game content you receive.

GTA 6 Pre-Order Bonuses Explained

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Qualifying Grand Theft Auto VI purchases before November 20, 2026, include the Vintage Vice City Pack. Digital pre-orders also include one month of GTA+ at no extra cost, subject to the offer’s terms.

Here are the bonuses to look for when ordering:

Vintage Vice City Pack: A collection of items inspired by Vice City’s past.

A collection of items inspired by Vice City’s past. One month of GTA+: Included with qualifying digital pre-orders.

Players ordering a boxed copy should check their retailer’s bonus details instead of assuming every digital pre-order offer applies to their purchase.

For the PlayStation Store offer, the GTA+ month must be redeemed by March 31, 2027, and is limited to one redemption per account. After the included month, the membership automatically renews at the regular monthly price unless canceled.

What Comes in the GTA 6 Ultimate Edition?

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

The Grand Theft Auto VI Ultimate Edition includes the game and an upgrade featuring additional vehicles, weapons, customization options, and activities for Jason and Lucia. According to the listing, new bonus items become available as players progress through the story.

Here are the extras listed for the GTA 6 Ultimate Edition:

’95 Grotti Cheetah: A sports car with a special livery, available later in the story.

A sports car with a special livery, available later in the story. Hawk & Little Morgan Revolvers: Matching revolvers with Vice City designs, engraved details, palm-tree grips, and a scope.

Matching revolvers with Vice City designs, engraved details, palm-tree grips, and a scope. Personalized Weapon Variants: Custom versions of Jason’s Girardi ES9 pistol and Lucia’s Klose K17 pistol.

Custom versions of Jason’s Girardi ES9 pistol and Lucia’s Klose K17 pistol. Vice City Style: Additional outfits, hairstyles, tattoos, and other customization options for both protagonists.

Additional outfits, hairstyles, tattoos, and other customization options for both protagonists. Jason’s Safehouse Vehicles: A Dinka Enduro motorcycle and Crest Kayak.

A Dinka Enduro motorcycle and Crest Kayak. Ganado Retro Build: Exclusive modifications for Jason’s Vapid Ganado pickup.

Exclusive modifications for Jason’s Vapid Ganado pickup. Shitzu Squalo: A pink-and-blue boat at Washington Beach, equipped with a weapons crate containing explosives.

A pink-and-blue boat at Washington Beach, equipped with a weapons crate containing explosives. ’67 Vapid Dominator Buggy & Garage: An off-road buggy and access to the Paradise Garage in Watson Bay, including a weapon locker and storage for stolen goods.

An off-road buggy and access to the Paradise Garage in Watson Bay, including a weapon locker and storage for stolen goods. Goodtime Gear: Clothing and accessories inspired by Macca the Gator, a television character in the game.

Clothing and accessories inspired by Macca the Gator, a television character in the game. PTT Youngin$ Compound: A gang compound raid where players can obtain special items and contraband.

A gang compound raid where players can obtain special items and contraband. Classic Car Collection: A commission from collector Wyman that has players finding and restoring abandoned cars.

The Ultimate Edition also includes access to five additional businesses offering vehicle and character customization:

Rideout Customs: Vehicle customization featuring detailed interiors, rims, and donk styles.

Vehicle customization featuring detailed interiors, rims, and donk styles. Sara’s Unisex Salon: Hairstyles for Jason and Lucia, plus facial hair for Jason and makeup and nail options for Lucia.

Hairstyles for Jason and Lucia, plus facial hair for Jason and makeup and nail options for Lucia. Stock 305: Exclusive streetwear looks for both characters.

Exclusive streetwear looks for both characters. Electric Fang Tattoo: More than 50 tattoos for Jason and Lucia, designed by artist collective FAILE.

More than 50 tattoos for Jason and Lucia, designed by artist collective FAILE. One-Eyed Willie’s: Off-road vehicle modifications and hand-painted designs.

If you want the GTA 6 box for your collection, you may want to act now. With both PS5 and Xbox versions already unavailable on Amazon, waiting until launch could make finding a copy more difficult.