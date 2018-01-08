‘HATE THY NEIGHBOR’ Season Two Goes Inside Extreme US Hate Groups

Later this month, HATE THY NEIGHBOR returns to VICELAND, chronicling comedian Jamali Maddix’s journey across the US to confront the country’s extreme hate groups. Last season, Jamali trekked around the globe to meet up with fascists in Ukraine, anti-multicultural activists in the UK, and beyond. But this time around, the Brit is sticking to the States, taking a long look at the faces of intolerance in the US.

Check out the season two trailer above for a look at a few of the factions Jamali meets, from the white supremacists fighting against Black Lives Matter, to the conservative Christians looking to crack down on abortion and the “nasty homos.”

Videos by VICE

Give the trailer for HATE THY NEIGHBOR a watch above, and make sure to catch the season two premiere on VICELAND January 23. Want to know if you get VICELAND? Head here to find out how to tune in.

