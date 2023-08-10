At Least 36 Dead as Historic Hawaiian Town Destroyed by Wildfires

At least 36 people have been killed after devastating wildfires destroyed the historic town of Lahaina on the Hawaiian island of Maui.

The unprecedented wildfires were made worse in part due to strong winds from Hurricane Dora, which fanned the flames, burning down entire neighbourhoods.

Many of the fires remain uncontained. Winds decreased overnight on Wednesday but remain a challenge. There is little rain in the forecast as well.

Thousands of people have evacuated their homes across the island and a state of emergency has been declared. Both the Coast Guard and the U.S. military have been deployed to assist in the search and rescue.

Local government authorities in Maui County said a huge search and rescue operation is now under way, with some people still unaccounted for. Authorities said at least 271 structures have been impacted by the wildfires.

Hawaii Lt. Governor Sylvia Luke has said it will take “years” for Maui to recover.

President Joe Biden offered condolences and has said the government is working with airlines to help evacuate tourists.

“I have ordered all available Federal assets on the Islands to help with response,” he said in a statement. “I urge all residents to continue to follow evacuation orders, listen to the instructions of first responders and officials, and stay alert.”