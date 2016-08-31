Hodgy Returns With New Mixtape, ‘Dukkha,’ in Advance of His New Album



Photo via Hodgy on Instagram

Ex-Odd Future and current MellowHype rapper Hodgy, once known as Hodgy Beats, has been in the studio working on his new album World Champion of late. The LP is set to include Lil Wayne, Busta Rhymes, Q-Tip, and, if Hodgy’s Instagram is to be believed, Nelly Furtado.

Last night, Hodgy dropped Dukkha, a seven-track mixtape that he describes as “pre game” for the new record. The whole thing is produced by Beat Brigade with the exception of the opener, “Anime,” which features Savemoney’s Thelonious Martin. The standout is the tape’s closer, “Bizness,” featuring Columbus, Ohio’s Rarri, a track that edges to a heavily synthy, melodic finale.

