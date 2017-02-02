How-To: “No Death, No Dairy” Lasagna

John Joseph, lead singer of the Cro-Mags and Bloodclot, is back to school you guys with some more vegan knowledge. This time, he’s here to show us how to make his famous “No Death, No Dairy” vegan lasagna along with a side salad that even your most hardcore salad-hating friends will enjoy. Trust us on this; we pride ourselves on being lasagna experts here, and we’re not kidding that this is one of the best we’ve ever had, meaty versions included. With this recipe, it’s nearly impossible to tell that this is vegan, and as an added bonus, it’s actually kind of good for you.

