I Can’t Wait for People To Get Clapped by the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 6′

When Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 was first released, I was genuinely happy to play the game. Era-accurate skins and guns. And none of the over-the-top stuff we’ve been seeing in more recent Call of Duty games. Those first few weeks were pure bliss, even if there was occasionally a zombie running around. So, it pains me now to mention that the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will officially be making their debut in this Cold War-era shooter sooner than you can say “Cowabunga”.

‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 6’ X Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Is the Strangest Thing I Think I’ve Ever Seen

While I may officially be watching from the sidelines at this point, there is something very fascinating about the idea of TMNT in Call of Duty. While crossovers aren’t exactly the newest thing to the franchise, as they’ve worked with the likes of Gundam and… Nicki Minaj in the past, these heroes with a half-clip are a completely different beast. Both literally and figuratively. While Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles originally started as a bizarrely hyper-violent comic series, their edges have been softened a fair bit.

While they’ve been in games like Injustice and Fortnite in the past, it’s still going to be very weird seeing Michelangelo finally fulfill his stoner destiny and hit the bong gun before absolutely deleting someone out of existence. Even looking at the comments of the latest trailer, people seem to be getting a little fed up with these nothingburger crossovers. Maybe it’s time for Call of Duty to go back to basics and remove these weird and unnatural skins. Here’s the thing, though; they wouldn’t keep adding them if people weren’t buying them.

Perhaps I’ll need to give Black Ops 6 another try once the Turtles have made their way into the game. While there isn’t a solid release date, I bet it’ll be very soon. It’s going to be unabashedly hilarious seeing these massive mutants running around the maps in the game. Plus, they can be used in Warzone, so I guess that’s a plus. Still, it’s very strange to see how much the gaming landscape has changed over the years. Maybe I am getting old.