Illuminating Indie Games V1: Gripping Psychological Horror, Gorgeous Model-Building, and Surprisingly Tragic Robotic Shenanigans

“The work I was meant to do is not finished yet.” I borrowed that from someone I admire greatly, and it’s true! As long as this outlet breathes, the work of highlighting bomb-ass indie games is never over! Today, I wanted to try something a little different. This is Indie Invasion-adjacent, yes. But, there are so many cool upcoming indie projects out there, why not boost them whenever I have time for it? So, I found three interesting indie games I wanted to shout out for y’all — all different genres, most with demos you can play!

However, here are the rules. If you dig a game I highlight here, wishlist it on Steam. It helps give smaller creators needed visibility so others can find their games, too! So, let’s stop the talkin’ and start the walkin’, shall we?

Videos by VICE

first up on illuminating indie games: ‘silicone heart’

Screenshot: Garden of Dreams

Silicone Heart is an upcoming game I can best describe as Stardew Valley meeting Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Blade Runner. Let me explain! So, honestly, there’s no more perfect a description of this wonderful game than the developer articulated themselves!

“The story follows a brilliant engineer whose life takes a tragic turn. Driven by a desperate desire to save his terminally ill wife, he worked on a project to transfer human consciousness into an artificial brain. Sadly, she passed away before he could succeed. In his grief, he tried to complete the process himself but was caught and exiled to a scrapyard planet filled with abandoned robots, bitter toward humanity for leaving them behind. Will he abandon his dream of hearing her voice again? That’s for you to discover.”

Which is a significantly darker premise than I would’ve expected from the screenshots. But, I’m into it. As for what you’ll be doing? Well, the developer had us covered there, too!

“Learn to survive on a planet inhabited only by broken robots that don’t like humans. In this game, you’ll uncover the history of the planet and all its inhabitants. Gather resources, repair and upgrade machinery, and craft complex tools to build your own farm and explore a fascinating, unique world filled with mysteries waiting to be discovered.”

I’m picky when it comes to the “cozy games” that stick with me. However, Silicone Heart has everything I’ll need to actually invest in it long-term! Combat? Hell yeah! Deep, meaningful story with genuinely interesting characters? Absolutely! There’s currently no release date or demo for the game quite yet. But, keep your eye out for this one!

Play video

up next: ‘abashed’

Screenshot: Supantha Paul

Now, Abashed is familiar territory for your boy! Here, we have a good ol’ pixel art 2.5D psychological thriller game.

“Abashed is a 2.5D narrative-driven side-scrolling game that lets you explore the life of Issac, a man living with psychosis. One day waking up all alone, he sets out to find the truth behind his missing partner. On the way he finds himself needing to confront his deepest fears and the darkest secrets. Join Issac in this story of love, loss, fear, and acceptance. Reality is not what it seems,” the game’s Steam description reads.

Indeed, Issac is suffering from psychosis, which will manifest within the game in uniquely terrifying ways. Players will be able to “alter reality that changes the environment around you for a limited period. Use this to your advantage to unlock hidden areas, find clues, and solve puzzles.”

Even better, you can currently download and play the demo! It’s scheduled to release around Fall 2025.

Play video

finally: ‘Outside the Blocks’

Screenshot: Michał Kubas

God, I’m so excited for Outside the Blocks. The premise for this game is incredibly simple: You’re creating and designing your own diorama. You choose the terrain, decorations, and the centerpiece for your creative vision!

“Step into Outside the Blocks, the ultimate playground for builders and creators who want to express their artistic side in a relaxing, stress-free environment. Forget about objectives and pressure—immerse yourself in the pure joy of creation. Craft stunning, one-of-a-kind structures with our unique modular architectural block system. Whether you’re a seasoned designer or a casual creator, our intuitive tools make building a breeze.”

I’m so ready. So, my partner inherited all of the “visual art” skills. She can draw, she can paint, she puts miniatures together — she’s great! Me, I always wanted to be a “classical artist,” but I’m too fidgety and impatient. However, Outside the Blocks is perfect for someone like me to express their visual creativity without needing to worry about messing something up! You can download and play the demo now, but unfortunately, there’s no release window/date yet. (But I’d love for it to come out this year.)

Play video

those are all the indie games i have for now — go home, y’all

That’s what I got for you in the realm of indie games for now! I don’t know if this will be a weekly thing or a whenever I feel like it when I have the time and see some underrepresented indie games kinda deal. I’ll play it by ear. Until next time, fellow indie game lovers!