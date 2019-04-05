Is New York Ready for Congestion Pricing?

New York legislators just passed their annual state budget, and it includes a controversial plan to implement congestion pricing. Billed as “Central Business District Tolling,” there are still some key details missing—like the specific costs of tolls and taxes, along with budget allocation. But we do know that it will charge drivers as they pass 60th street in Manhattan, and it will include exemptions for those who make less than $60,000 per year. Still, Motherboard’s Ankita Rao and Caroline Haskins want to know: Will congestion pricing exempt professional drivers, and other vulnerable populations? On this episode of The VICE Guide To Right Now Podcast, we talk to Rao and Haskins to learn more.

