Presented by Levi’s.

In his own words: “Jeleel is laugh, Jeleel is love, Jeleel is live, Jeleel is real and Jeleel is raw.” All of which are most definitely true.

Jeleel is also a riot of shirt-ripping, backflipping, name-screaming energy, as any one of his live shows or TikToks prove. We spent the day with him ahead of his recent Rolling Loud set, saw his morning routine, got a demonstration of his latest passion, capoeira, and watched him take the stage.