Welsh Killers Show Almost Ruined by Lack of Toilets, Fans Peeing Everywhere

There are no jokes or clever references that can adequately set this up so here goes: The Killers played a show in Swansea, Wales over the weekend and it was somewhat sabotaged by people peeing everywhere. According to Wales Online, the band’s set at Liberty Stadium had no toilets available for fans on the ground-level general admission area. This resulted in concertgoers needing to leave the stadium to go to the washroom in porta-potties. This did not go well, according to tweets by annoyed fans that paint a picture of piss-covered chaos:

Unbelievable night at Swansea for the killers, spoiled only by having to pee in a bush due to the shocking toilet situation @thekillers @LibertyStadium pic.twitter.com/X4p7zFFAh2 — Maria Gibbs (@MariaGibbs26) June 24, 2018

https://twitter.com/Danlandek89/status/1010591590178541570

@LibertyStadium Totally unacceptable toilet situation at the stadium last night. Mile long queues for a portaloo?? People treated and acting like animals. Completely ruined the concert for our group. Will never go to a gig there again. #killers — James H feat. Ed Sheeran (@jameshall257) June 24, 2018

Fair play to the @LibertyStadium they put on an amazing concert #Killers but the toilet and bar situation is an absolute joke! — Michelle Hall (@chezhall81) June 23, 2018

The report tells stories of 45-minute-long lines for the porta-potties driving some fans to pee on a fence in desperation. “People were urinating everywhere,” a fan told Wales Online, while another said that “I missed the first three songs because I was queuing for an hour to use the loo. A lot of the women in the queue were furious, saying they had basically spent £65 for a wee!” This fellow below even went to a nearby KFC for relief:

I was shouting it in the toilet in KFC at the Killers concert! 😂😂 — Huw Zappretti Boyden (@_Nibb_) June 23, 2018

Despite this, the show was apparently a success for the most part, proving that even less-than-ideal washroom conditions can’t dull the impact of “Mr. Brightside.” Read the rest of the harrowing accounts here.

