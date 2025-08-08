KTC’s Latest Release Is the Cheapest 5K Monitor Ever

Every K costs you. Leaping from 2K resolution to 4K comes at a cost, and leaping again to 5K comes at an even bigger price. However, like any technology, the longer the 5K format is around, the more we’ll start to see affordable 5K monitors.

While the price of staring at 5K worth of pixels has come down, nobody was quite ready for a $570 5K monitor. KTC’s 27″ H27P3 is the cheapest 5K monitor I’ve ever come across. You can now pre-order the KTC H27P3, with shipping scheduled to begin in mid-August.

the specs

The 27″, 5K IPS panel (5120×2880 pixels at a 60Hz refresh rate) has an anti-glare coating for those lucky bastards who have home offices and workplaces bathed in bright, natural sunlight. Brightness isn’t that good, though, at only 500 nits.

You can also reduce the resolution to 2560×1440 to take advantage of the 120Hz refresh rate for gaming.

“Each unit is individually color calibrated to ΔE<2, delivering 100% sRGB coverage and exceptional accuracy for photo, video, and graphic design,” says KTC, in a nod toward the monitor’s use as a tool for those involved in professional workflows.

One thing professionals can never get enough of is a medley of ports for connecting peripherals. The device features HDMI 2.0, DP 1.4, and USB-C ports (one of each) for connecting devices, as well as two USB-A ports.

The H27P3 can also charge another device via the USB-C port at a rate of up to 65W, which is relatively fast. It’s called reverse charging, so while the monitor obviously has to be plugged into the wall to power itself, you can save the cost of a charger (and the associated use of a precious wall outlet) by charging your laptop, tablet, phone, or other device through the monitor itself.

Details are otherwise relatively sparse. It’s tough even to find many pictures of the H27P3 in action. Customers may end up having them in hand by the time we see more photos online.