Live Among the Filth in Leftöver Crack’s Video for “Bedbugs & Beyond”

It’s still sort of unbelievable to think that Leftöver Crack put out one of the best albums of last year with Constructs of the State. Not that Stza and company didn’t have it in ’em—the band’s back catalog is proof of their punk prowess. But with an 11-year gap between albums, it wouldn’t have been crazy to give up hope. Not many bands can bounce back after a decade break and still produce something good, if they even produce something at all (still waiting on that new album, D4).

One of the standout tracks from Constructs was “Bedbugs & Beyond,” which you can watch the new video for above. The video was shot in part at Fort Macomb in Louisiana, a setting you may recognize from the finale of the first season of True Detective or the “Daddy Lessons” video from Beyoncé’s Lemonade, although if we had to guess, the crossover between Leftöver Crack fans and Beyoncé fans is rather small.

Leftöver Crack is on tour soon, kicking things off at Punk Rock Bowling in Vegas this weekend. Constructs of the State is out now via Fat Wreck Chords.

05/28/16 Las Vegas, NV, Fremont Country Club, Punk Rock Bowling

06/10/16 Atlanta, GA, Masquerade

06/11/16 Durham, NC, Motorco

06/12/16 Virginia Beach, VA, Shaka’s

06/14/16 Washington, DC, Rock and Roll Hotel

06/15/16 Philadelphia, PA, Underground Arts

06/16/16 Reading, PA, Reverb

06/17/16 Portland, ME, Space Gallery

06/18/16 Boston, MA, Once

06/19/16 Brooklyn, NY, Music Hall of Williamsburg