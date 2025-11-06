VICE
Editions

Subscribe

Newsletters

We independently evaluate all of our recommendations. When you buy through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more here.

Shopping

LEGO’s Star Wars Advent Calendar Is Already in Stores

Someday we’ll get the Holiday Special LEGO set. Someday.

By

LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar 2025. Photo: LEGO
Share:
Follow Us On Discover
Make Us Preferred In Top Stories

It was the Star Wars set, with a C-3PO chasing a mouse droid across the room in front of a Christmas tree, that had been the calendar to stop me in my tracks in Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue flagship store. I had to look at it for a few moments to realize what I was seeing.

At first I thought it was a hint of acknowledgement by Disney of the 1978 Star Wars Holiday Special, which George Lucas had attempted to bury and conceal from existence like a body in a mobster’s backyard.

Videos by VICE

Unfortunately it has nothing to do with the Holiday Special. Too bad. Who wouldn’t have liked to see a blocky, little Luke Skywalker with disco hair? Although LEGO hair already kind of looks like disco hair.

(opens in a new window)

LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar 2025 (opens in a new window)

Available at Amazon
Buy Now (opens in a new window)
Available at Walmart
Buy Now (opens in a new window)

may the four-prong block be with you

All four of the LEGO advent calendars include 24 individual gifts, meant to be opened one per day. Some advent calendars cheap out and provide only enough gifts every two or even three days.

The Star Wars set comprises 263 pieces spread across the 24 gifts. Lots of them are droids, with a selection spread across the original trilogy to the prequel trilogy. There’s even a snowman, which I suppose is Star Warsy.

They have snow in the Star Wars universe, so it seems like a natural progression that even futuristic space colonists would stack three big snowballs together and stick eyes on it.

Other pieces seem to be furniture, or space furniture, as we’ll call it in the future. None of the gifts are, on their own, time-consuming to build. You get a little piece each day, and over the course of December you can create a small set from the furniture, with the expanding cast of characters telling a growing story all the way up through Christmas Eve.

(opens in a new window)

LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar 2025 (opens in a new window)

Available at Amazon
Buy Now (opens in a new window)
Available at Walmart
Buy Now (opens in a new window)

Tagged:
, , , , ,
Share:

More
From VICE

Thank for your puchase!
You have successfully purchased.