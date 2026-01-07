Lenovo’s Latest Gaming Laptop Has a Rollout Screen. Neat.

Gamers like big screens (generally), but laptops can’t match the 21.5-inch or 24-inch screens of dedicated gaming monitors. Or can they? Lenovo is showing off a concept gaming laptop, the Legion Pro Rollable, that packs an extendable screen.

Lenovo’s pitching the concept as ideal for “esports athletes who need to train for high-level competitions around the world.” It’s just a concept for show, so don’t get overly excited. We don’t know that Lenovo is going to sell it or something like it.

An existing concept turned 90 degrees

Lenovo launched a laptop with a rollable screen last year. Unlike 2025’s ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable, the Legion Pro Rollable expands horizontally, not vertically.

Folded up, the Legion Pro Rollable looks like a typical gaming laptop with a 16-inch screen. Again, pretty run-of-the-mill for a gaming laptop. But then you can extend the screen horizontally to 21.5 inches, or even further to 24 inches.

You can’t choose the size to which the screen unfurls. You get those three options, so if you want it to be 18 inches or 23 inches, you’re out of luck. The screen expands with the help of two electrical motors utilizing a “tension-based design that allows the display to expand and contract with minimal vibration and noise, and translates to a smooth, controlled expansion and contraction experience.

“The dedicated tensioning system maintains consistent tautness across the OLED panel, while strategically applied low-friction materials protect the panel from abrasion throughout the rolling cycle.”

That addresses at least one concern over long-term durability, although anytime you add the complexity of more moving parts, you also add potential, realized in practice or not, for more breakdowns, wear, and tear.

There’s no official word yet as to whether Lenovo plans to bring the Legion Pro Rollable to market. Lenovo calls it a “proof of concept, based on the Legion Pro 7i, with top-spec Intel Core Ultra processors and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU.”

So the parts are all there. The big question is whether Lenovo sees a market for it.