Life Is Strange Developer Apologizes to Fans For Double Exposure

The developer behind Life Is Strange recently apologized to players who didn’t like Double Exposure. Deck Nine responded to a fan who was angry about how they handled the game’s storyline with Chloe and Max.

Life Is Strange Devs Say “Sorry” to Upset Players

Screenshot: Deck Nine

A new Life Is Strange game is going to be announced soon. Life Is Strange: Reunion was first leaked on January 7 by Europe’s PEGI board. However, the game’s developer, Deck Nine, has since confirmed that an announcement will happen on January 20. Ahead of the reveal, the dev has taken to social media to apologize to fans who aren’t excited about the franchise following the release of Double Exposure in 2025.

Videos by VICE

The exchange first happened after a fan replied to them on X and wrote, “I hate that they have ruined this for me. The way I used to be soooo excited for new LIS, and now I’m just angry.” Deck Nine then responded to the player, saying, “We’re sorry to hear you feel this way. We know how much passion and love this community has for Life Is Strange, and your excitement has always meant a lot. We hope some of what’s coming helps rebuild that excitement.”

Screenshot: X @DeckNineGames

However, the apology didn’t seem to go over well with some fans. Following Deck Nine’s post, many players voiced their criticisms of the studio on the social media site. “Sadly, you’ve backed yourself into a corner after the poor choices made in Double Exposure. I think even a makeup scene between Chloe and Max isn’t enough. They should’ve never broken up if you chose the bae ending in LIS 1.”

New Life Is Strange Livestream Announcement

Screenshot: X @DeckNineGames

The new Life Is Strange will be revealed on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, during a special livestream. The broadcast goes live on YouTube at 10am PST or 1pm EST. For your convenience we are going to post the streams start time in each region below:

Play video

Region Local Time Date North America (PT) 10:00 AM January 20 North America (ET) 1:00 PM January 20 United Kingdom (GMT) 6:00 PM January 20 Europe (CET) 7:00 PM January 20 Japan (JST) 3:00 AM January 21 Brazil (BRT) 3:00 PM January 20 Australia (AEDT) 5:00 AM January 21

Rumored Life Is Strange Reunion Could Attempt to Fix Double Exposure Backlash

Screenshot: Dontnod

Deck Nine’s response is interesting, particularly them saying, “We hope some of what’s coming helps rebuild that excitement.” It’s not an outright confirmation that Life Is Strange Reunion is real, but it would also make sense, given the game is reportedly about Max and Chloe being reunited at university. Considering that players’ biggest problem with Double Exposure is how they handled their romance, this lines up with the PEGI leak.

For those who missed it, here is a leaked summary of Reunion: “Chloe Price was Max Caulfield’s partner in time. Losing her is Max’s greatest regret. Now Chloe has come to Caledon University. Haunted by nightmares and impossible memories, Chloe needs Max’s help. But Max is already in crisis: in three days, a deadly inferno will destroy the campus.”

Screenshot: X @DeckNineGames

So yeah, if Life Is Strange Reunion ends up being real, then it certainly sounds like the game is an attempt to fix Double Exposure. Then again, with how some fans have already reacted to the apology, it sounds like Deck Nine has their work cut out for them to win fans of the series back over. Personally, I thought Double Exposure was a great game. But hey, that’s just my opinion. I won’t lie though, another story with Max and Chloe certainly sounds enticing.