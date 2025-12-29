LL Cool J To Headline a Free New Year’s Eve Concert in Philadelphia With DJ Jazzy Jeff

Do you live in or around Philadelphia and don’t have plans on New Year’s Eve? Listen up! Hip-hop legend LL Cool J is bringing his “Boomin’ System” to Philly for a free concert. Joining him will be local hero DJ Jazzy Jeff.

“Philly, don’t call it a comeback. We’ve got unfinished business. Shout out to the Mayor for the invitation! Meet me on the Oval this New Year’s Eve as we bring in 2026—live,” LL Cool J said.

Videos by VICE

In addition to LL and Jazzy, Grammy-winning musician Adam Blackstone and hard rock band Dorothy will perform. Gates will open on Wednesday, Dec. 31, at 6 p.m. The concert is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. A fireworks show will take place over the Benjamin Franklin Parkway at midnight.

Play video

“Philadelphia is thrilled to welcome everyone to our vibrant city as we celebrate New Year’s Eve and kick off the 250th anniversary of our nation’s independence,” said Mayor Cherelle Parker, per NBC 10. “This free concert and fireworks showcase the incredible spirit of our community and the cultural legacy that Philadelphia embodies.”

The mayor added, “We are honored to have LL COOL J as our headliner, bringing his unmatched talent and energy to The Parkway, with special guests DJ Jazzy Jeff, Adam Blackstone, and Dorothy. Join us for Philly’s first-ever New Year’s Eve outdoor concert as we kick off 2026 in America’s Birthplace.” She added that “this is truly the place to start our celebration of this historic anniversary!”

The Philadelphia Orchestra Is Offering a Big NYE Concert As Well

The Philadelphia Orchestra is also hosting a big concert on New Year’s Eve, one for those in Philly who are seeking a different experience.

The concert will feature guest conductor Anthony Parnther. The conductor is “famed for his soaring readings of hit movie scores.” This includes the Oscar-winning score for Oppenheimer, GRAMMY-winning Encanto, and Emmy-winning The Mandalorian.

“Join this dynamic music-maker and the GRAMMY-winning Philadelphia Orchestra in a goosebump-inducing performance of great music,” reads a description of the concert. Concert attendees can expect renditions of scores from films like Psycho, Citizen Kane, The Wizard Of Oz, E.T., and more. Click here to learn more and find tickets.