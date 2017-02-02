Make Action Bronson’s Soigné Super Bowl Wings

If you want to put a soigné twist on your Super Bowl staples, look no further than these cacio e pepe chicken wings.

And if your bro buddies accuse you of trying to Europeanize an American classic during the most American of sporting events, tell them to chill; it’s Action Bronson’s recipe, and that cheese and pepper make everything better.

Oh, and did we mention the eight tablespoons of butter?

These wings are crispy as fuck, and the ground fresh pepper will provide more than enough heat to keep up with the Buffalo wings dude that you’ll be in subtle competition with.