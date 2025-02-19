Man Accidentally Sent Friends Nudes With Phone’s Emergency SOS

Imagine accidentally sending nude photos of yourself to your friends and family…

No, thank you.

Videos by VICE

But such was the case for this Reddit user, who’s blaming Android’s Emergency SOS feature for his unfortunate mishap.

“My day started off quite interestingly…have to share this one,” the person prefaced in his Reddit post on the subreddit GooglePixel.

He wrote that he went to bed early after setting an alarm for the next day. When morning rolls around, “I wake up to the familiar ringing sound. Half asleep, I start swatting at my phone, trying to press buttons to shut it up. In the process, I somehow hit the power button 5x and set off Emergency SOS.”

“The gentle ringing alarm turns into that blaring siren sound, jolting me about 5ft in the air, scrambling to stop it,” OP (original poster) continued. “I grab my phone and look at the screen (still half asleep). I see the notifications for ‘calling 911’ and stuff about sending location and whatever else to emergency contacts. I’m thinking ‘SHIT emergency services are going to come, my friends will get scared, and I’m just laying here naked in bed!!’”

Android User’s Emergency SOS Feature Sent Nudes to Friends and Family

So, OP canceled the alerts and went on to explain to his loved ones that his “phone glitched.” But suddenly, his cell starts blowing up with calls and texts.

“Friends are concerned…but not so much about my safety but rather that MY PIXEL SENT EVERYBODY PHOTO/VIDEO OF ME NAKED,” the Reddit user wrote. “So yes, Pixel’s SOS features are a great way to send dick pics to people, folks.”

Other Reddit users got a kick out of this story, with one person writing, “You said you wanted to be awake, your phone was determined.”

Another joked, “You could have just said ‘Happy Valentine’s Day.’”

At least OP is finding humor in the situation. And hey—that’s what he gets for being an Android user.