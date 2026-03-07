Marathon Teases First Patch Changes In Response to Player Complaints

Marathon is officially live and, after just a few days with the title, the community has plenty of feedback for Bungie to take back to the lab and take into consideration as the team works on the game’s first big balance and improvements patch.

Microtransaction Currency Changes

Screenshot: Bungie

One of the first big changes that is going to be coming to Marathon thanks to the community’s vocal feedback is an adjustment to the game’s premium currency.

Videos by VICE

At launch, skins cost 1,120 Lux to purchase from the in-game store. Players who spend $10 on Lux will receive 1,100 Lux at the moment, just 120 shy of what is actually needed for a runner skin. That means players then need to purchase an additional 500 Lux for $5, essentially requiring them to buy a minimum of $15 of Lux to get a 1,120 Lux cosmetic set.

The dev team already responded to complaints about this system and detailed the changes, and a refund, that are coming soon:

“In the near future, we’re making an adjustment to the amount of LUX you get for the $10 (or regional equivalent) LUX bundle to grant 1120 LUX (1000 + 120), up from 1100 LUX (1000 + 100). As a part of this whole process, we’ll be crediting 20 LUX to players for each $10 LUX bundle they purchased before this change occurred.”

Screenshot: Bungie

Additionally, the dev team has plans to slightly reduce the challenge level of the game by adjusting the frequency that players will find Med Cabinets and Munition Crates during their runs.

Next week, we’ll be issuing our first update for Marathon! We’ll have full patch notes when it arrives, but here are a few previews before the weekend:

Increased the distance objective nav points appear from 10m to 20m.

Increased the number of Med Cabinets and Munitions Crates that can spawn on Perimeter.

Increased the amount of starting ammo in MIDA, CyberAcme, and Arachne free Sponsored Kits.

After the surprise quick shutdowns of Concord and, more recently, Highguard, there is a lot of pressure on all multiplayer service games to get things right at launch and keep the community engaged and happy. As the first month of Marathon continues, it will be very interesting to see what the sentiment is around the game and how much Bungie’s tweaks change the experience for players who are feeling frustrated at the moment.

Marathon is available now on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles.