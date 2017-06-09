Maryland Steamed Crabs Recipe

Servings: 4
Prep time: 5 minutes
Total time: 30 minutes
Ingredients
2 cups|473 ml white vinegar
1 dozen blue crabs
1 cup Old Bay, plus more for serving
apple cider vinegar, for serving
melted butter, for serving
Directions
- In a large stockpot, combine the vinegar with 2 cups|500ml water. Place a steaming rack inside and put the pot on the stove.
- Toss the crabs with the Old Bay, then layer them on the rack. Bring the pot to a boil and cover. Steam for 20 to 30 minutes, depending on the size of the crabs.
- Serve with melted butter, apple cider vinegar, and more Old Bay.
