Maryland Steamed Crabs Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 5 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients



2 cups|473 ml white vinegar

1 dozen blue crabs

1 cup Old Bay, plus more for serving

apple cider vinegar, for serving

melted butter, for serving

Videos by VICE

Directions

In a large stockpot, combine the vinegar with 2 cups|500ml water. Place a steaming rack inside and put the pot on the stove. Toss the crabs with the Old Bay, then layer them on the rack. Bring the pot to a boil and cover. Steam for 20 to 30 minutes, depending on the size of the crabs. Serve with melted butter, apple cider vinegar, and more Old Bay.

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.