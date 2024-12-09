Master P’s Son Arrested for Stealing Refrigerators

Master P’s son, Hercy Miller, was recently arrested for stealing refrigerators. The 24-year-old Southern Utah University student and two of his teammates from the school’s basketball team were allegedly caught on camera stealing appliances from the campus bookstore loading dock and putting the items into their vehicles, according to PEOPLE.

In arrest documents obtained by ABC affiliate KTVX-TV, police state that Miller and the other two men — Brock Felder, 20, and Peter Dadson Jr., 25 — stole two refrigerators, worth $1,500 each. The documents also revealed that the three SUU Thunderbirds basketball players were booked into the Iron County Jail and were released on Thursday, Nov. 28.

Police reportedly discovered the refrigerators in the possession of the three men inside an apartment, as well as inside a garage at another property. Dadson Jr. and Miller told police that they believed the appliances were being tossed out because for “almost a month” they’d been sitting on the loading dock.

“[Dadson Jr.] said that he believed they were being thrown away and that it was OK to take them,” the legal documents state. As for Felder, he told police that he helped load the refrigerators into the vehicles, but that it was not his idea to take the appliances.

PEOPLE reports that a representative for the school did not immediately return their request for a comment, but added that Thunderbirds head coach Rob Jeter told TMZ Sports the incident was a misunderstanding and that “the university is working to get this thing resolved quickly.”

Miller, a guard, is currently in his first year at SUU, and averaging 8.8 points per game. He transferred from Louisville last season. Notably, PEOPLE reports that Miller, Dadson, and Felder all played on Dec. 3 in the Thunderbird’s 90-55 win over Park University Gilbert.