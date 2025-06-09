Give Dad an Education for Father’s Day With a Half-Off MasterClass Subscription

Father’s Day is Sunday, June 15, and one way to avoid the worry of whether Dad’s gift will reach him in time is to cut out the whole shipping process and give you something that doesn’t need to be shipped.

No, I’m not talking about an e-gift card. Those are… fine, but come on. Show Dad you care by picking something out for him. Like a MasterClass annual subscription, now up to 50% off. Give him a gift he can use all year, whether it’s learning from the experts how to bake or market a new side gig business.

three levels of subscription

There are three tiers of membership available. Standard lets Pops take one class every three months, and only on one device. It’s down from $6 per month to $5 per month. Not a great offer, unless Dad is already so smart that he barely needs to take any classes at all. I’ll let you figure that out for yourself.

Next up, there’s Plus. You can furnish Dad with unlimited classes whenever he wants. Now that’s a gift. He can also take classes on two devices, so swapping between the tablet and phone won’t be a problem. Or the TV or computer.

There are lots of options for viewing classes. He can even download classes for offline viewing with Plus, which is something he can’t do with Standard. Plus is on sale for $8 per month, down from $15.

Lastly, because maybe you’re a generous gift giver, there’s Premium. This is the truly 50% off tier at $10 per month, down from $20. There’s not much difference between Premium and Plus, though. The only difference is that Premium can stream on six devices versus Plus’ two devices. The unlimited number of classes and offline downloads carry over the same.

There are more than 200 classes, and MasterClass breaks them down into 11 categories, such as food & drink, acting & performing arts, outdoor adventures & events, and more. Check out the catalog here to see if any would spark Dad’s interest.