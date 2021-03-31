Matzo Fried Chicken Recipe

Serves: 4
Prep time: 20 minutes
Total time: 1 hour
INGREDIENTS
3 teaspoons kosher salt
½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
½ teaspoon sweet paprika
1 (3-4 pound|1361-1814 gram) whole chicken, cut into 8 pieces
1 cup|150 grams matzo cake meal
¼ cup|60 ml cashew milk or any non-dairy milk
¾ teaspoon hot sauce
½ teaspoon apple cider vinegar
3 large eggs, beaten
1 ½ cups|210 grams matzo meal
2 teaspoons finely chopped fresh parsley
2 cups|500 ml vegetable oil
lemon wedges, to serve
DIRECTIONS
- In a small bowl, whisk together 2 teaspoons of the salt, the pepper, and paprika. Place the chicken pieces onto a parchment paper-lined baking sheet and pat all the chicken dry with paper towels. Sprinkle the chicken pieces all over with the salt mixture.
- Place the matzo cake meal in a wide bowl. Set aside. In a large bowl, whisk together the cashew milk, hot sauce, vinegar, and eggs. Set aside. Mix the remaining teaspoon of salt with the matzo meal and parsley in a separate wide bowl and set aside.
- Working in batches, dredge a piece of chicken into the matzo cake meal, making sure it’s fully coated and tapping off any excess. Then dip the chicken into the egg mixture, allowing the excess to drip off. Coat the chicken in the matzo meal and parsley mixture, creating a thick coating by pressing the matzo meal onto the chicken. Place the chicken on a plate or tray and repeat the dredging process with the remaining chicken pieces. Set the breaded chicken pieces aside for 10 minutes before frying.
- Heat 2 cups|500 ml oil in a large cast-iron skillet over medium-high until a deep-fry thermometer reads 375°F. Working in batches, fry the chicken until crisp and golden, turning as needed and lowering the heat to medium if it starts to brown too fast, about 10 minutes per side. Frying times will vary depending on the size of the chicken pieces. The chicken is ready when a thermometer is inserted into the center of the chicken and registers 165°F .
- Transfer the fried chicken onto a paper towel-lined tray and keep warm in a 300°F oven (or serve immediately with lemon wedges!). Repeat the frying process with the remaining pieces of chicken.
